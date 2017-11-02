Joel Embiid Claims He No Longer Has A Minutes Restriction

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers have, understandably, proceeded with caution with their star big man Joel Embiid. After all, injuries limited him to just 31 games over the course of his first three years in the NBA. Entering this season, the organization planned to keep him on a pretty tight leash as well, with head coach Brett Brown predicting that he’d likely play less than 20 minutes per game.

It’s obviously not something Embiid has been thrilled about, and he’s voiced his frustrations on multiple occasions, particularly about the fact that he’s been disallowed to play on back-to-back nights.

Yet it’s been a fluid situation, as Embiid has averaged 27 minutes per contest through the first two weeks of the season and logged a career-high 30 minutes in a win over the Hawks in Wednesday night when he dropped 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, to go along with 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

After the game, Embiid told NBA TV that his minutes restriction is a thing of the past.