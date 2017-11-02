Joel Embiid Claims He No Longer Has A Minutes Restriction

#NBA Jumpstart #Philadelphia 76ers
11.01.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers have, understandably, proceeded with caution with their star big man Joel Embiid. After all, injuries limited him to just 31 games over the course of his first three years in the NBA. Entering this season, the organization planned to keep him on a pretty tight leash as well, with head coach Brett Brown predicting that he’d likely play less than 20 minutes per game.

It’s obviously not something Embiid has been thrilled about, and he’s voiced his frustrations on multiple occasions, particularly about the fact that he’s been disallowed to play on back-to-back nights.

Yet it’s been a fluid situation, as Embiid has averaged 27 minutes per contest through the first two weeks of the season and logged a career-high 30 minutes in a win over the Hawks in Wednesday night when he dropped 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, to go along with 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

After the game, Embiid told NBA TV that his minutes restriction is a thing of the past.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDNBA JumpstartPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 14 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP