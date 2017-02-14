Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Joel Embiid Has Docked His Ship With Reality Star Olivia Pierson

02.14.17 11 mins ago

Sixers’ center Joel Embiid is one of the league’s most entertaining figures, and a big part of that has been is unrivaled and unfiltered social media presence. He’s notorious for using Twitter and Instagram to try and land dates with pop stars, get girls to show him their toes, insult a teammate’s physical appearance for no particular reason, and accuse random opponents of being virgins.

Well, he’s now apparently fortified himself against the latter charge. Reality star Olivia Pierson, who has appeared on the E! television network series WAGS (wives and girlfriends, for the uninitiated), posted a selfie on Instagram Tuesday laying in bed next to a shirtless Embiid along with a Happy Valentine’s Day message that ended with the rather coy seafaring euphemism #ShipDocked.

Pierson, whose hidden talent according to a probing US Weekly profile is that she “can roll my tummy like a belly dancer,” was previously dating NFL tight end Marcedes Lewis while appearing on the series, which chronicles the trials and tribulations and triumphs of being a wife or girlfriend of a famous athlete.

We can only hope and dream that she can use her influence to get Embiid on the show as there has never been an athlete more primed for reality TV.

TAGSJOEL EMBIIDolivia piersonPHILADELPHIA 76ERSWAGS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP