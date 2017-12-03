Getty Image

Joel Embiid got the last laugh in his battle with Andre Drummond on Saturday night. Not only did Philadelphia beat Detroit, 108-103, but the Sixers’ talented big man got the opportunity to prod Detroit’s starting center after he fouled out of the game.

Embiid was driving to the rack with the Sixers up late. Drummond had five fouls, and as he tried to keep Embiid from scoring, he got a little too physical for the referee’s liking. He got called for a foul and made his way to the bench after a brief moment of dissent.

Drummond got a little bit of help finding out where he had to go from Embiid. Right after the foul was called, Embiid hopped up and began pointing all over the stadium so Drummond could know where he could find an exit.