Joel Embiid Pointed For The Exits After Andre Drummond Fouled Out Against The Sixers

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
Associate Editor
12.02.17

Getty Image

Joel Embiid got the last laugh in his battle with Andre Drummond on Saturday night. Not only did Philadelphia beat Detroit, 108-103, but the Sixers’ talented big man got the opportunity to prod Detroit’s starting center after he fouled out of the game.

Embiid was driving to the rack with the Sixers up late. Drummond had five fouls, and as he tried to keep Embiid from scoring, he got a little too physical for the referee’s liking. He got called for a foul and made his way to the bench after a brief moment of dissent.

Drummond got a little bit of help finding out where he had to go from Embiid. Right after the foul was called, Embiid hopped up and began pointing all over the stadium so Drummond could know where he could find an exit.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDDETROIT PISTONSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP