You Can See The Exact Moment Joel Embiid Realized ‘Raising The Cat’ Could Be A Shot At Karl Anthony-Towns

#Joel Embiid #NBA Jumpstart #Philadelphia 76ers
12.14.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid got the best of Karl-Anthony Towns a few times over the last two days. First, Embiid and the Sixers took down Towns and the Timberwolves in overtime on Tuesday night, 118-112. One day later and the two sparred in an Instagram comment section, with Embiid posting something harmless, Towns replying and saying the picture and caption were trash, and Embiid roasting Towns’ defense.

The two are friends, so it’s not like this was malicious or anything. But it’s still really easy to take Embiid’s caption, in which he said “we ended up raising the cat,” as trash talk considering Towns’ nickname of KAT.

We’ll get to the origins of the phrase in the second, but as this video from a media session on Thursday shows, it doesn’t seem like Embiid even considered that phrasing things that way could have been taken as a slight against Towns.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#NBA Jumpstart#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDkarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNBA JumpstartPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 9 hours ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 10 hours ago 8 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 10 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 10 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 10 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP