Joel Embiid’s Mysterious Celebrity Crush Might Actually Be A Canadian Model And Not Rihanna

#Rihanna
Author Profile Picture
Senior Writer
01.23.17

Getty/Twitter

Whether he’s an All-Star starter or not, Joel Embiid continues to be the most entertaining and all-around funniest person in the NBA. Granted, we’re still bummed that he wasn’t named a starter in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, despite having the third most votes among Eastern Conference Frontcourt players, but the voting process is a whole complicated thing now, and it’s important that a guy like Orlando’s Damjan Rudez got to cast a vote for himself.

Besides, what’s important to the Sixers, fans, and especially Philadelphia’s cat population is that Embiid is healthy. He’s currently doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Clippers because of a knee injury he suffered Friday against the Blazers. In fact, he had to watch from the bench as his team pulled off the thrilling 93-92 win over Portland.

So, while we await better news on Embiid’s bone bruise, the hilarious young superstar has left us with a riddle of sorts: Who the heck is Danielle, and why is she the real MVP?

The folks at Breakfast on Broad have been all over this mystery, pointing out that Embiid, as he does, even made the location from Friday’s big win “Danielle’s.” Why is this interesting? Because as far as we’ve known, Embiid’s one and only crush is Rihanna. His every desire to start in the All-Star Game has been less about showcasing his skills against the game’s best, and more about scoring a date with his presumed celebrity crush. But what if this was all a ruse? What if Rihanna was never the celebrity crush?

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDRihanna
Author Profile Picture
Ashley Burns has written about movies, TV, and sports for UPROXX since the site's first day.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP