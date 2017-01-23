Getty/Twitter

Whether he’s an All-Star starter or not, Joel Embiid continues to be the most entertaining and all-around funniest person in the NBA. Granted, we’re still bummed that he wasn’t named a starter in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, despite having the third most votes among Eastern Conference Frontcourt players, but the voting process is a whole complicated thing now, and it’s important that a guy like Orlando’s Damjan Rudez got to cast a vote for himself.

Besides, what’s important to the Sixers, fans, and especially Philadelphia’s cat population is that Embiid is healthy. He’s currently doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Clippers because of a knee injury he suffered Friday against the Blazers. In fact, he had to watch from the bench as his team pulled off the thrilling 93-92 win over Portland.

So, while we await better news on Embiid’s bone bruise, the hilarious young superstar has left us with a riddle of sorts: Who the heck is Danielle, and why is she the real MVP?

Danielle is the real MVP — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 21, 2017

The folks at Breakfast on Broad have been all over this mystery, pointing out that Embiid, as he does, even made the location from Friday’s big win “Danielle’s.” Why is this interesting? Because as far as we’ve known, Embiid’s one and only crush is Rihanna. His every desire to start in the All-Star Game has been less about showcasing his skills against the game’s best, and more about scoring a date with his presumed celebrity crush. But what if this was all a ruse? What if Rihanna was never the celebrity crush?