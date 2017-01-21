Sixers' Robert Covington drills deep game-winning three over Blazers' Evan Turner, delighting Joel Embiid (all angles) pic.twitter.com/vqB74vnwN4 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 21, 2017

The Philadelphia 76ers are playing legitimately well this month. Joel Embiid and company are quickly rising in the standings and Philly entered Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers riding a string of five wins in six games. While the Sixers were not dominant throughout the game against Portland, they did just enough to win, and it was Robert Covington knocking down a game-winning three with the seconds dwindling down to provide his team with a 93-92 victory.

Covington’s shot was predictably well received, as it was a contested bomb of the highest order in the face of former Sixer Evan Turner. Perhaps the biggest celebration came from his most famous teammate as Embiid, who had a scare with a knee contusion earlier in the game, danced around in a circle before streaking across the floor from the bench to greet Covington with an embrace. In fact, Embiid’s antics almost steal the moment from Covington, but the two men joined together in the frenzy as to not take the shine away from the player who actually knocked down the game-winner.

We live in a world in which the Philadelphia 76ers are an overly competent NBA basketball team and Joel Embiid is one of the most popular players in the NBA. This night belongs to Robert Covington for his heroics, but the overarching theme of the last month has been a full-on organizational shift for what used to be the league’s basement-dwelling operation.