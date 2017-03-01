Examining Joel Embiid’s Rookie Of The Year Chances After His Injury

Getty Image

The Sixers announced on Wednesday that star rookie Joel Embiid would miss the rest of the regular season with a meniscus tear that a recent scan revealed was “more pronounced” than originally believed.

Bad injury updates about Joel Embiid and other young bigs are unfortunately a familiar sight for Sixers fans, but this one has to hurt a little more considering Embiid had shown so much promise this season after battling back from a foot injury that kept him out for his first two seasons in the league.

Embiid will finish the season with 31 games played and 786 minutes on the court. In that time, he averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game on a 46.6/36.7/78.3 shooting split. He had a 24.2 PER and his 7.7 percent block rate would be the highest in the NBA if he had enough minutes to qualify.

All of Embiid’s statistics must come with the caveat that he rarely played back-to-backs and was held to a minutes restriction on 28 minutes per game. This makes his raw stats all the more impressive, while also meaning you have to take his advanced per-minute stats with a grain of salt.

Either way, Embiid was the most dominant rookie of the season in an otherwise down year for first-year players and it begs the question: Does he deserve to win Rookie of the Year?