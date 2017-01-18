Instagram / Getty Image

Folks, Joel Embiid is at it again. The NBA’s undisputed king of social media hopped on Instagram at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning for a live session where he chugged Shirley Temples out of a two-liter ginger ale bottle and blasted Future.

1:15 am: Joel Embiid is drinking a two-liter Shirley Temple and listening to "Wicked" by Future while ignoring dozens of calls pic.twitter.com/NkeVhYYgnQ — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 18, 2017

Lowkey the “Markieff Morris going dunk on you” comment is the best part of this image. Also, I want to note that there is a ridiculous amount of Shirley Temple in that bottle.

Shirley Temples are a lifestyle pic.twitter.com/wcHYpUMs7b — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 18, 2017

Embiid also sang to and answered questions from his fans while live for about 15 minutes, including one fan who asked if he would do the Triple H water spit entrance again, to which Embiid simply replied, “why not?”