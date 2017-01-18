Folks, Joel Embiid is at it again. The NBA’s undisputed king of social media hopped on Instagram at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning for a live session where he chugged Shirley Temples out of a two-liter ginger ale bottle and blasted Future.
Lowkey the “Markieff Morris going dunk on you” comment is the best part of this image. Also, I want to note that there is a ridiculous amount of Shirley Temple in that bottle.
Embiid also sang to and answered questions from his fans while live for about 15 minutes, including one fan who asked if he would do the Triple H water spit entrance again, to which Embiid simply replied, “why not?”
Join The Discussion: Log In With