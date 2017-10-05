Joel Embiid Is Back Practicing 5-On-5 For The Sixers And He’s Already Swatting People

#Philadelphia 76ers
10.05.17

Getty Image

Joel Embiid is officially back and he’s already swatting fools. The Processed One has is finally practicing in full for the Philadelphia 76ers and he put on a bit of a show in his first day back as a regular participant.

Embiid was spotted running in Philly and he said he expected to have a spot in the opening night roster for the Sixers, but he had yet to get back in the swing of things with the rest of his Sixers teammates. Thursday, however, marked the first time he appeared 5-on-5 with his teammates.

Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice posted clips of Embiid at practice after triumphantly announcing that Embiid would take the floor at full strength.

