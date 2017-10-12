NBA

Joel Embiid is back, y’all. Shortly (suspiciously?) after he signed his five-year, $148 million extensions with the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid made his 2017-18 NBA debut on Wednesday night in a preseason matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. It wasn’t without suspense, though. An ill-timed shot clock malfunction caused a pretty lengthy tipoff delay, forcing 76ers fans to wait just a little bit longer before watching Embiid’s return to the hardwood.

Embiid drew a foul on his first offensive possession thanks to a Ben Simmons entry pass. He then proceeded to knock down the first bucket for the 76ers on his first shot, an open jumper from the wing.