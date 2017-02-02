Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Joel Embiid Is Not Letting Anyone Else Win Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month

02.02.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Another month has gone by and Joel Embiid continues his reign as the best rookie in the NBA. The Sixers’ budding star has earned the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award yet again, as he’s collected the honor in each month this season.

Embiid is much deserving of the award, as he averaged 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 27 minutes per game in the nine games he played in January. The Sixers went 7-2 in those nine games, en route to a 10-5 month that saw them climb ahead of the Magic for the 13th spot in the East.

Despite his limited action, Embiid has been a dominant force for the Sixers and without any other standout rookies, he’s the clear leader in the race for the league’s Rookie of the Year award. The next best rookie in the Eastern Conference is Malcolm Brogdon, who’s been great of late, averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in January. In the Western Conference, Marquese Chriss of the Phoenix Suns earned Rookie of the Month honors with 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in January.

Embiid is averaging numbers that the league hasn’t seen from a rookie big man since Shaq, with 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game through 31 games this season. Not only is he one of the league’s best players, but he’s also the best in the NBA at social media. Embiid is a treasure, and it’s been a long time coming but Sixers fans have themselves a star.

TAGSJOEL EMBIID

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP