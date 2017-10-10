Buzzfeed

Space Jam is a classic movie that’s a huge part of NBA lore. But there’s a lot more to it than Michael Jordan having stretchy limbs and R. Kelly belting out a ballad.

That’s why Buzzfeed sent a camera to Philadelphia 76ers media day to ask the team some questions about the classic film. Joel Embiid teamed up with Ben Simmons to answer questions, while others like Robert Covington and Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot also joined in to help out.

The team actually does pretty well, and it’s super fun to see players put together their modern-day Space Jam squad that the Monstars would steal their talent from.

Not everyone gets every question right, though.