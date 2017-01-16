Joel Embiid Fired Back At Skip Bayless For His Bad Cowboys Take

Getty Image

Skip Bayless is a professional troll who spent a lot of the formative years in his career in Dallas, so of course he’s a Cowboys fan. That’s a position that lends him to many smug proclamations that can blow up hilariously in his face. Naturally, he made a spectacularly short-sighted boast as the Cowboys tied up their game against the Packers with 35 seconds to go.

Nothing could possibly have happened after this, right?

Congratulations to Dak Prescott for again outplaying Aaron Rodgers, again holding off Romo and again performing like a clutch MVP. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2017

Meanwhile, young Sixers superstar Joel Embiid is a Packers fan, as it turns out. He was tweeting his support for Green Bay throughout the game.