Joel Embiid Fired Back At Skip Bayless For His Bad Cowboys Take

Skip Bayless is a professional troll who spent a lot of the formative years in his career in Dallas, so of course he’s a Cowboys fan. That’s a position that lends him to many smug proclamations that can blow up hilariously in his face. Naturally, he made a spectacularly short-sighted boast as the Cowboys tied up their game against the Packers with 35 seconds to go.
Nothing could possibly have happened after this, right?
Meanwhile, young Sixers superstar Joel Embiid is a Packers fan, as it turns out. He was tweeting his support for Green Bay throughout the game.
