Joel Embiid’s Conspiracy Theory Is That The Super Bowl Is Rigged

Getty Image

Joel Embiid, like everyone else in America, spent Sunday night watching the Patriots comeback from a 28-3 deficit to the Falcons to send the Super Bowl into overtime.

The Sixers star has some conspiracy theories about how the Patriots were able to pull even with Atlanta after looking so bad in the first half.

Wow I'm sorry but this is rigged…. Atlanta didn't burn the clock down, didn't run the ball at all. #Rigged — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 6, 2017

I love tin foil hat-wearing Embiid, even if in jest. How could the Falcons blow that big of a lead? The best explanation is clearly that the Falcons are in on the fix and the NFL wanted an exciting Super Bowl. It couldn’t be that Atlanta sports teams have a terrible habit of disappointment.

He did offer an alternate theory to the NFL rigging the game.

Or the Falcons are just tanking… I don't know — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 6, 2017

This is also possible. The Falcons can move up a spot in the draft by losing, and that could be critical for the future. You can’t ever stop thinking about building through the draft, no one knows this better than The Process himself.

Embiid continues to understand Twitter better than any other athlete. He knows that on the internet, it’s never just a matter of a team making adjustments or the other struggling, there always has to be something more. Embiid knows you have to be more woke.