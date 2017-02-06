Joel Embiid’s Conspiracy Theory Is That The Super Bowl Is Rigged

Getty Image

Joel Embiid, like everyone else in America, spent Sunday night watching the Patriots comeback from a 28-3 deficit to the Falcons to send the Super Bowl into overtime.

The Sixers star has some conspiracy theories about how the Patriots were able to pull even with Atlanta after looking so bad in the first half.

Wow I'm sorry but this is rigged…. Atlanta didn't burn the clock down, didn't run the ball at all. #Rigged — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 6, 2017

I love tin foil hat-wearing Embiid, even if in jest. How could the Falcons blow that big of a lead? The best explanation is clearly that the Falcons are in on the fix and the NFL wanted an exciting Super Bowl. It couldn’t be that Atlanta sports teams have a terrible habit of disappointment.

He did offer an alternate theory to the NFL rigging the game.