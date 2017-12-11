Joel Embiid Says He Feels Responsible For Sam Hinkie Getting Fired

12.11.17

The Philadelphia 76ers are finally on the up and up, but it was an excruciating, years-long climb out of basketball futility for both the team and its fan base that was the culmination of former GM Sam Hinkie’s controversial rebuilding efforts.

After Hinkie was deposed, Joel Emiid — the spiritual centerpiece of that philosophical endeavor — threw his support behind the fired executive by nicknaming himself “The Process” in honor of the now-iconic axiom that became Hinkie’s calling card during his tenure in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Embiid opened up about his relationship with Hinkie, saying that the two remain in contact and that he can’t help but feel somewhat responsible for his ultimately ill-fated run as the organization’s general manager.

