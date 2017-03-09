Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

Joel Embiid Said He Still Texts With ‘The Process’ Mastermind Sam Hinkie

03.08.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid still sends texts to the guy who drafted him.

The Philadelphia 76ers phenom said in a SLAM cover story he still texts former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie, he of “The Process” who drafted the man we now call “The Process.”

The SLAM story chronicles Embiid’s rise through the basketball ranks and how the Sixers GM and his most famous pick first met.

Hinkie and Embiid met at the perfect time. In mid-2014, Embiid was a full year (actually two years, unbeknownst to anyone) away from competing, while Hinkie was a young GM with questionable people skills but a legit on-paper plan: lose, draft projects, lose some more, draft some more projects, hope enough draftees hit that winning inevitably comes along. Soon the NBA and Sixers ownership would get tired of this, forcing Hinkie out in favor of current Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo, but without Hinkie and his blueprint, Embiid likely slips in the lottery and winds up on a different team, perhaps one unwilling to display the patience the Sixers happily signed up for.

(The two still text here and there. “[Hinkie] usually talks about basketball,” Embiid says. “If he sees something that I didn’t do, he’ll text me about it.”)

