Joel Embiid is The Process. That is a figurative and literal statement — figurative because he is considered the representation of former general manager Sam Hinkie’s attempt to have the Sixers go from a laughing stock to a contender that was known as “The Process,” literal because Embiid made the executive decision to make that his nickname sometime in the last few years.

As he is wont to do from time to time, Stephen A. Smith wanted to find out why that was the case. ESPN’s famous provocateur is a well-documented hater of Hinkie’s attempt to rebuild the Sixers, so he is very much not a fan of Embiid’s nickname. He even went as far as to say it was the “one issue” he has with Embiid.

But as Embiid explained it, he viewed it as really important to identify as the manifestation of The Process.