Joel Embiid Explained Why He Made ‘The Process’ His Nickname, Much To The Chagrin Of Stephen A. Smith

#Joel Embiid #NBA Jumpstart #Philadelphia 76ers
Associate Editor
12.15.17

Joel Embiid is The Process. That is a figurative and literal statement — figurative because he is considered the representation of former general manager Sam Hinkie’s attempt to have the Sixers go from a laughing stock to a contender that was known as “The Process,” literal because Embiid made the executive decision to make that his nickname sometime in the last few years.

As he is wont to do from time to time, Stephen A. Smith wanted to find out why that was the case. ESPN’s famous provocateur is a well-documented hater of Hinkie’s attempt to rebuild the Sixers, so he is very much not a fan of Embiid’s nickname. He even went as far as to say it was the “one issue” he has with Embiid.

But as Embiid explained it, he viewed it as really important to identify as the manifestation of The Process.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#NBA Jumpstart#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDNBA JumpstartPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSTEPHEN A SMITH

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 5 hours ago 7 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 7 hours ago
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago 13 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 1 day ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP