Did Joel Embiid Make The World’s Most Subtle ‘3-1 Lead’ Joke While Praising The Warriors?

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #Golden State Warriors
11.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When the Sixers sprinted out to a stunning 47-28 lead during the first quarter of their primetime showdown against the Warriors on Saturday night, it seemed like it would be just the latest notch on their belt as arguably the hottest young team in the NBA right now.

But young teams also have to learn difficult lessons, and in this case, that lesson was that no lead is ever safe, especially against a team like the Warriors that can catch fire quickly and erase a deficit in the blink of an eye. That’s precisely what they did in the third period with a 47-point quarter of their own to help them take the lead for good.

Joel Embiid understands that it’ll take time and experience to learn how to maintain composure in those scenarios.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP