Getty Image

When the Sixers sprinted out to a stunning 47-28 lead during the first quarter of their primetime showdown against the Warriors on Saturday night, it seemed like it would be just the latest notch on their belt as arguably the hottest young team in the NBA right now.

But young teams also have to learn difficult lessons, and in this case, that lesson was that no lead is ever safe, especially against a team like the Warriors that can catch fire quickly and erase a deficit in the blink of an eye. That’s precisely what they did in the third period with a 47-point quarter of their own to help them take the lead for good.

Joel Embiid understands that it’ll take time and experience to learn how to maintain composure in those scenarios.