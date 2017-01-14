Twitter

Joel Embiid is working hard to be entertaining, both on and off the court.

Fresh off dancing with the 76ers cheerleaders after a win, Embiid returned to the floor by coping WWE wrestler Triple H‘s famed entrance routine, complete with Motörhead’s “The Game” and a dramatic water spit coming from Embiid’s mouth.

Embiid debuted his new entrance before Friday’s win against New Orelans. The 7-foot-2 center had 24 points in 28 minutes of Philadelphia’s 102-93 win over the Hornets, good for the Sixers’ first 3-game winning streak in three years.

Before the game, The Process found time to vote for Hassan Whiteside to make the All-Star Game, a reference to Whiteside calling voting on Twitter a “gimmick.” Also in Embiid’s recent greatest hits: saying he’d one day like to be a point guard.

Clearly, Embiid’s attention-grabbing behavior is starting to wear on some, but t looks like Embiid truly is just trying to have fun with what could still be considered a bad situation in Philadelphia. The Sixers have already eclipsed their win total from last year, but they’re still just 12-25. Talk of the postseason is fun, but Embiid and the Sixers still feel worlds away from that. Changing the mood around the team, though, can go far. And that’s exactly what he’s doing with things like this.

After a long, painful Process in Philadelphia, the new Process is finally bringing fun back.