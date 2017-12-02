Getty Image

Saturday night’s matchup between Philadelphia and Detroit will feature a really entertaining frontcourt matchup. In one corner, we have Andre Drummond, who is having a very solid campaign, partly because he’s absolutely mauling opponents on the boards to the tune of 15.2 rebounds per game. In the other, we have Joel Embiid, who continues to look like one of the league’s brightest young stars when he’s not trolling people.

Before the game, Embiid thought it would be fun to get under Drummond’s skin a little bit. Embiid met with the media to talk about the matchup, and took a shot at Drummond’s shooting ability.

#Sixers Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond's versatile role in #Pistons offense: "No disrespect, but he can't shoot…" Wow. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) December 2, 2017

So Embiid is correct, Drummond is not a good shooter. Drummond doesn’t shoot jump shots all that often, and he has only attempted one three this season. He’s also a notoriously bad free throw shooter, to the point that his 63.9 percent clip this season is the best he’s shot by the line in his career by about 22 percentage points.