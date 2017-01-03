Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Joel Embiid Isn’t Above Trolling His Own Teammates Online

01.03.17 2 hours ago

Sixers rookie Joel Embiid‘s social media presence has been a strange and delightful phenomenon the past couple of years, and it just keeps getting better. He’s tried to leverage Twitter and Instagram in the past to land dates with famous celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rhianna, and with no rhyme or reason, he recently accused Chandler Parsons of being a virgin. Then, as if to remind us that absolutely nobody is safe from his wrath, he levied the same accusation against his own teammate Ben Simmons.

And Simmons isn’t the only teammate he’s targeted with his trolling lately. Poor Dario Saric appears to have just been minding his own business when, completely unprompted, Embiid hopped on the Sixers’ Instagram account to hurl a random insult at him.

Embiid’s antics are so breathtaking in their immaturity that we can’t even be mad at him. Usually, rookies like Embiid are the ones on the receiving end of the hazing, but having already been around the organization a couple of years and being a rookie in name only, he obviously feels free to torment the other young players on the roster with relative impunity. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

