Hassan Whiteside threw some very thinly-veiled shade at Joel Embiid recently, saying that the new All-Star voting system – which allows players to vote for themselves, among all sorts of other types of lobbying – is little more than a “gimmick.”

Hassan Whiteside said All-Star voting is a "gimmick" and players just "make jokes on Twitter" to get votes. 🤔🤔🤔https://t.co/rPYC6VU69B — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) January 13, 2017

Embiid doesn’t often take the high road when it comes to beefing with people online (just look at his response to porn star Mia Khalifa’s ill-fated attempt to troll him on Instagram), so it was quite the surprise when The Process took to Twitter on Friday and generously cast a vote to send Whiteside to the annual festivities in New Orleans next month.

As the NBA’s unofficial reigning king of social media, Embiid has been engaging in all manner of strategies to punch his ticket to what would be his first All-Star Game appearance. He’s somehow enlisted rapper Meek Mill to help him get more votes from his own followers, and if that wasn’t enough, he continues to remind us that the endgame for this whole thing is to finally land a date with Rhianna.

Yet, in a rare moment of self-reflection, the Sixers center also acknowledged that his antics could eventually have the opposite effect of what he’s hoping for, although that isn’t going to stop him now.

Embiid on his Twitter: "In the back of my head I think, ‘This is going to backfire at some point.’" Says he'll keep going until it happens. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) January 13, 2017

Embiid is already one of the league’s most entertaining figures, not to mention an insanely talented player, so here’s hoping that all his efforts pay off in the long run.