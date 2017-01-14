Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Joel Embiid Generously Cast An All-Star Vote For Hassan Whiteside In Response To A Thinly-Veiled Jab

01.14.17 1 hour ago

USA TODAY Sports

Hassan Whiteside threw some very thinly-veiled shade at Joel Embiid recently, saying that the new All-Star voting system – which allows players to vote for themselves, among all sorts of other types of lobbying – is little more than a “gimmick.”

Embiid doesn’t often take the high road when it comes to beefing with people online (just look at his response to porn star Mia Khalifa’s ill-fated attempt to troll him on Instagram), so it was quite the surprise when The Process took to Twitter on Friday and generously cast a vote to send Whiteside to the annual festivities in New Orleans next month.

As the NBA’s unofficial reigning king of social media, Embiid has been engaging in all manner of strategies to punch his ticket to what would be his first All-Star Game appearance. He’s somehow enlisted rapper Meek Mill to help him get more votes from his own followers, and if that wasn’t enough, he continues to remind us that the endgame for this whole thing is to finally land a date with Rhianna.

Yet, in a rare moment of self-reflection, the Sixers center also acknowledged that his antics could eventually have the opposite effect of what he’s hoping for, although that isn’t going to stop him now.

Embiid is already one of the league’s most entertaining figures, not to mention an insanely talented player, so here’s hoping that all his efforts pay off in the long run.

TAGSHASSAN WHITESIDEJOEL EMBIID

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 hours ago 27 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP