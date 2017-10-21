Joel Embiid Wants More Touches In The Post For The Sixers

Getty Image

Joel Embiid is a man of many needs. He wants more minutes. He wants to play in back-to-back games for the Philadelphia 76ers. Mainly, he wants to be a productive, useful NBA player. Just like the rest of us.

Embiid’s latest desire, though, is not merely a personal wish. He wants the Sixers to utilize him where he’s at his best, both for himself and the sake of the team. Following a frustrating game against the Boston Celtics, Embiid is now asking for more touches in the paint.

He told the media on Saturday that he needs to see the ball more when he’s around the rim, continuing a string of asks through the media in this young NBA season.