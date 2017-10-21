Joel Embiid Wants More Touches In The Post For The Sixers

#NBA Tipoff #Philadelphia 76ers
10.21.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid is a man of many needs. He wants more minutes. He wants to play in back-to-back games for the Philadelphia 76ers. Mainly, he wants to be a productive, useful NBA player. Just like the rest of us.

Embiid’s latest desire, though, is not merely a personal wish. He wants the Sixers to utilize him where he’s at his best, both for himself and the sake of the team. Following a frustrating game against the Boston Celtics, Embiid is now asking for more touches in the paint.

He told the media on Saturday that he needs to see the ball more when he’s around the rim, continuing a string of asks through the media in this young NBA season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDNBA TipoffPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP