Joel Embiid Isn’t Worried About Retaliation For His On-Court Trolling Because He’s ‘A Big Dude’

11.21.17 2 hours ago

The Joel Embiid renaissance is here and it comes in conjunction with the Philadelphia 76ers operating as one of the more intriguing teams in the NBA. Of course, Embiid isn’t the only reason to watch Philly work given the presence of Ben Simmons, Robert Covington and others, but there is a special draw to the 7-footer and it has to do with his crossover appeal.

That popped up again on Tuesday evening, as Embiid visited with Michael Smith and Jemele Hill on ESPN’s SC6 and, in short, he isn’t exactly afraid of opponents coming at him.

The question was posed through the prism of Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma going after him in the form of a dunk attempt and, earlier this week, there was a dust-up involving Embiid and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

