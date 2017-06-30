John Calipari Denied That He Expressed Interest In Replacing Phil Jackson

06.30.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

One of the names tied to the opening to job opening for the New York Knicks‘ presidency is Kentucky coach John Calipari. Well, saying he’s tied to the job is a bit of an overstatement — according to a report by ESPN’s Ian Begley, Calipari had some people reach out to the Knicks and express interest in the vacancy. The team was reportedly not interested in Calapari “at the moment.”

Word of this report made its way back to Calipari, who was not happy that Begley reported this, either because it did not happen or because he didn’t want word to leak out. Either way, Calipari went on the offensive.

Calipari proceeded to mention that he actually woke up to this news because he’s busy overseas in Egypt with USA Basketball’s Under-19 squad.

