Getty Image

Everyone knows that John Calipari is a fashion icon, and now he’s out here breaking major Nike news. Calipari tweeted out a photo of him wearing Nike’s self-lacing shoes on Friday in a colorway that’s not currently available to the public.

If you have an averse reaction to college basketball coach gams, maybe close the tab and go have yourself a nice weekend. If you can handle it, though, check out the photo below.