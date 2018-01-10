John Wall Explains Why He Believes Bradley Beal Is An ‘Automatic Lock’ For The All-Star Game

#NBA All Star Game
Associate Editor
01.09.18

Bradley Beal has never been an All-Star. Despite the fact that Beal has been a consistently solid-to-very good player ever since Washington took him with the third pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Beal has been overlooked, usually because John Wall is the member of the Wizards who makes his way to the All-Star Game.

This year, though, things have been different in Washington. The Wizards have been good, as usual, but Beal is currently the team’s leading scorer. He also led Washington as it dealt with Wall heading to the sidelines due to some injury woes, and has just looked like he’s taken a step forward this year.

Considering this, Wall decided to use some of his time speaking to the media to lobby for his backcourt mate to make it to Los Angeles as a 2018 All-Star Game selection. Wall even went as far to say that Beal has been the Wizards’ MVP.

