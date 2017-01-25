The Washington Wizards showed up in all-black on Tuesday evening for their game against the Boston Celtics. While the visiting team felt it was simply a “cute” gesture, the Wizards took care of business in what became a statement win and it was the team’s best player, John Wall, that put a beautiful exclamation mark on the performance.

Wall finished the evening with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 123-108 win and he was fantastic for the Wizards throughout. That made it all the more fitting that he delivered the dagger in the form of a sweeping left-handed dunk within the final 65 seconds and it wasn’t Wall’s first tremendous highlight of the night.

Wall’s most prolific teammate, Bradley Beal, also put forth a strong effort with 31 points on only 18 shots and this was a fantastic team win. Washington has now won 14 (!) consecutive home games to climb within one game of the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 4 seed and, when considering the brutal start that the Wizards endured, it has been a fantastic transformation. In the midst of it all is John Wall and, with one devastating left-handed finish, he sent a message to the rest of the non-Cavaliers Eastern Conference contenders.