John Wall has had a very nice summer after inking a massive extension that will keep him in Washington for the next five years, paying him $207 million over that span. The Wizards’ star point guard is one of the NBA’s fastest players, and he can make an elite athlete look foolish with his quickness.

So, when you put him on the basketball court against amateur basketball players or lower level pros, it’s going to end poorly for the opponent. That’s what happened this week at the Miami Pro League when Wall hit maybe the dribble move of the year on a defender to set up a jumper.

Wall’s move can best be described as an inside-out dribble that he puts between his defender’s legs before drilling a stepback jumper. The defender could only laugh and give Wall a joking shove after the jumper went down.