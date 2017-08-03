John Wall Clowned A Defender With The Dribble Move Of The Year At The Miami Pro League

#James Harden
08.02.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

John Wall has had a very nice summer after inking a massive extension that will keep him in Washington for the next five years, paying him $207 million over that span. The Wizards’ star point guard is one of the NBA’s fastest players, and he can make an elite athlete look foolish with his quickness.

So, when you put him on the basketball court against amateur basketball players or lower level pros, it’s going to end poorly for the opponent. That’s what happened this week at the Miami Pro League when Wall hit maybe the dribble move of the year on a defender to set up a jumper.

Wall’s move can best be described as an inside-out dribble that he puts between his defender’s legs before drilling a stepback jumper. The defender could only laugh and give Wall a joking shove after the jumper went down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSJAMES HARDENJOHN WALLWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP