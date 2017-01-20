John Wall puts the @WashWizards up 113-110 with 13.7 left with the crafty fast break! pic.twitter.com/8pWQUJVtBd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 20, 2017

John Wall wasn’t selected as an All-Star starter on Thursday evening but, just hours later, he did a fantastic job of reminding the NBA world that he is pretty good at basketball. With 48 seconds remaining, the New York Knicks took a one-point lead over the Washington Wizards on a Derrick Rose layup, but from there, it was the John Wall experience.

First, Wall got to the line and converted two free throws to give Washington the lead. Then, after a missed jumper from Carmelo Anthony, Wall elected to take matters into his own hands and the results were brilliant. Wall collected a rebound near the opposing free throw line and jetted in the opposite direction. He then quickly embarrassed Brandon Jennings with a behind-the-back dribble before even reaching the halfcourt line and the rest was history.

Wall then used his incredible speed to run away from the pack and punctuated the play with a highlight-reel dunk. There was one (slight) hiccup on the play, though, in that Wall actually committed a violation.

Nonetheless, the play stood and the Wizards were able to capture a three-point victory as New York flailed away their final opportunity to force overtime. John Wall is one of the best guards in the NBA and he should be an All-Star reserve selection when the full teams are announced. This play is yet another reason why.