In Case You Forgot, John Wall Is Still A Lot Faster Than You

John Wall is fast. Even amongst fellow world class athletes, he still seems to be moving at an entirely different speed fast. The latest proof is this blur of a one-man fast break that ends with a sweet dish to Markieff Morris for an easy dunk.

Wall went through the notoriously porous Houston Rockets defense like they were a set of cones set up for a dribbling drill, even drawing gasps from the Houston crowd after a nasty behind the back move left James Harden looking like he was trying to catch a hummingbird with his hands. It was an exhilarating, full-court ride that took all of four seconds and five dribbles.

Expected to be a playoff team in the East, the Wizards have been mired in a sluggish rut all season, but a recent 7-3 surge has them finally at .500 for the season and in the playoff picture. As usual, health has been a concern in Washington, mainly with their max-contract shooting guard Bradley Beal. But new coach Scott Brooks has worked through it, and the Wiz finally appear to be turning a corner as the All-Star break nears.