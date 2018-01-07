Getty Image

Tensions boiled over on Saturday night during the Milwaukee Bucks’ trip to Washington. While the Bucks managed to come out on top, walking out of the Wizards’ building with a 110-103 win behind 34 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, there was some controversy stemming from a fourth quarter altercation involving Matthew Dellavedova and Bradley Beal.

The Wizards pulled down a defensive rebound, which triggered a fast break. The ball eventually made its way up to Beal, who looked like he was going to blow by Dellavedova and get an easy layup.

Instead, Dellavedova decided to intentionally foul one half of Washington’s dynamic backcourt. Only instead of wrapping him up, Dellavedova’s arm went a bit too high and caught Beal in the throat, taking him down with a rather vicious clothesline.