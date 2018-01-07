John Wall Called Matthew Dellavedova A ‘Dirty Player’ After Clotheslining Bradley Beal

Associate Editor
01.07.18

Getty Image

Tensions boiled over on Saturday night during the Milwaukee Bucks’ trip to Washington. While the Bucks managed to come out on top, walking out of the Wizards’ building with a 110-103 win behind 34 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, there was some controversy stemming from a fourth quarter altercation involving Matthew Dellavedova and Bradley Beal.

The Wizards pulled down a defensive rebound, which triggered a fast break. The ball eventually made its way up to Beal, who looked like he was going to blow by Dellavedova and get an easy layup.

Instead, Dellavedova decided to intentionally foul one half of Washington’s dynamic backcourt. Only instead of wrapping him up, Dellavedova’s arm went a bit too high and caught Beal in the throat, taking him down with a rather vicious clothesline.

Around The Web

TAGSBradley BealJOHN WALLMatthew DellavedovaMILWAUKEE BUCKSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 4 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP