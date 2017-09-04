John Wall Ranked His Top 5 Players In The NBA And Believes He’s The Best Two-Way Point Guard

John Wall is among those that inked a max extension this summer that will total more that $200 million over five years. It’s a big chunk of change and a strong commitment from the Wizards to their star point guard to ensure he gets through most of his prime years still in Washington.

For Wall, it’s confirmation that he belongs among the game’s elite. He tends to be on the outside looking in of conversations about the league’s best point guards, as Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, and James Harden (depending on how you categorize him after last season) tend to get those top spots before you reach the debate over Wall and Kyrie Irving.

This summer, Wall’s spent his time working out in Miami and he got a fairly recent drop-in from LeBron James for a workout session. Ball Is Life shot video of Wall and James — and Kelly Oubre Jr. — running through drills and got Wall’s thoughts on getting to work with the best in the world.

Wall said he loves having guys like LeBron come through because he likes to prove that he’s one of the best in the league and that he thinks he can be as good as anyone when he gets on the court.

