You don’t stick your finger in another man’s face. Period.
And John Wall certainly ain’t that guy, Jae Crowder. pic.twitter.com/pdnb2zXCtr
— Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) January 12, 2017
The ending to the Wizards-Celtics game on Wednesday night at TD Garden wasn’t without its extracurricular activities. After the final buzzer, Jae Crowder exchanged pleasantries with John Wall, and things quickly escalated from there. Crowder menacingly pointed his finger at Wall, then Wall appeared to retaliate by taking a swipe at the Celtics forward’s face. Teammates quickly intervened, but it wasn’t over yet.
A closer look showed that Crowder actually poked Wall in the nose:
According to reports, the two teams kept yapping at each other back in the locker-room area, to the point where police officers had to be called in to help dissolve the situation.
After the game, which was chippy throughout and featured five total technical fouls, Wall said that Crowder came up to him unprovoked.
It’s a good bet that the league will take a closer look at this and that fines and maybe even suspensions could be handed down retroactively. The incident overshadowed what ended up being an epic game for Isaiah Thomas, who scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Celtics to a 117-108 win.
