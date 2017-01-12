You don’t stick your finger in another man’s face. Period. And John Wall certainly ain’t that guy, Jae Crowder. pic.twitter.com/pdnb2zXCtr — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) January 12, 2017

The ending to the Wizards-Celtics game on Wednesday night at TD Garden wasn’t without its extracurricular activities. After the final buzzer, Jae Crowder exchanged pleasantries with John Wall, and things quickly escalated from there. Crowder menacingly pointed his finger at Wall, then Wall appeared to retaliate by taking a swipe at the Celtics forward’s face. Teammates quickly intervened, but it wasn’t over yet.

A closer look showed that Crowder actually poked Wall in the nose:

You touch John Wall's nose and we have a problem… This is what started the scrum after the #Wizards #Celtics game pic.twitter.com/ZnoYJYMA0j — Danny Favret (@Danny_Favret) January 12, 2017

According to reports, the two teams kept yapping at each other back in the locker-room area, to the point where police officers had to be called in to help dissolve the situation.

Five Boston police officers standing between Celtics and Wizards locker room after teams were barking at each other after buzzer. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 12, 2017

After the game, which was chippy throughout and featured five total technical fouls, Wall said that Crowder came up to him unprovoked.

According to John Wall…Jae Crowder confronting him first pic.twitter.com/PcwogMQYh8 — FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) January 12, 2017

It’s a good bet that the league will take a closer look at this and that fines and maybe even suspensions could be handed down retroactively. The incident overshadowed what ended up being an epic game for Isaiah Thomas, who scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Celtics to a 117-108 win.