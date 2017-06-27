John Wall Is Recruiting Paul George To Washington To Play For The Wizards

#NBA
06.27.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Add the Washington Wizards to the list of potential landing spots for Paul George. At least if you ask John Wall, that is. Wall reportedly has lobbied George personally to consider a move to D.C. to chase a championship in the nation’s capital.

The Undefeated reported on Monday that Wall has actively tried to get George to consider Washington while the Indiana Pacers decide what to do with the star player whose contract expires at the end of next season.

“I am talking to some guys — Paul. I know his ultimate goal of where he wants to be. I’m trying to see if we can make something happen,” Wall told The Undefeated before the NBA awards on Monday night.

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSINDIANA PACERSJOHN WALLNBAPAUL GEORGEWASHINGTON WIZARDS

