The Washington Wizards have been one of the NBA’s most frustrating teams this season. After making the Eastern Conference Semifinals a year ago and pushing Boston to seven games, Washington was expected to be near the top of the East again with pretty much the same group back as Boston and Cleveland underwent major roster changes.

Instead of that continuity leading to consistent quality, the Wizards have been maddeningly inconsistent. The Wizards are 19-16, good for fifth, but the list of teams they’ve lost to compared to some of those they’ve beaten is confounding. Washington has losses to the Suns, Mavs, Nets (twice), Lakers, Hornets, Clippers and, most recently, the Hawks.

The best example of their Jekyll and Hyde nature came over the past two games, as the Wizards beat the Celtics in Boston on Christmas and then lost to the lowly Hawks by 14 on Wednesday night. After that Hawks loss, star point guard John Wall explained what’s going wrong for the Wizards when they play lesser opponents and why he thinks they look so different.