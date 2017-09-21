Getty Image

The Washington Wizards have the most continuity of any top team in the Eastern Conference after the Cavaliers and Celtics made the blockbuster trade to swap Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and more. With John Wall inking a max extension, Bradley Beal signed through 2021 and Otto Porter re-signed this summer, the core group will be intact for years to come and they have the most returning minutes of any top team in the East.

That figures to give them a leg up on the Cavs and Celtics early in the season to rack up some wins while they adjust to new lineups to set themselves up for landing one of the all-important top seeds in the conference. For Wall, in particular, this is the season he is expected to lead the Wizards on their first deep playoff run and truly challenge for a conference title.

Last year, Washington fell a game shy of the Eastern Conference Finals, marking the third time Wall has reached the playoffs but failed to make it out of the second round. For a point guard, playoff success is critical to a player’s legacy and Wall knows this.