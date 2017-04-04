NCAA Final Four Preview

Johnny Manziel Criticized The NCAA Moments After North Carolina Won It All

#NCAA Tournament 2017
04.04.17 1 hour ago

Getty Images/Twitter

If you expected Johnny Manziel and Jay Bilas to tag-team drag the NCAA seconds after the men’s basketball title game, boy must you have some luck in Las Vegas.

The former quarterback and current ESPN analyst tweeted their displeasure at the NCAA commodifying the likenesses of North Carolina’s championship-winning student athletes after the Tar Heels took down Gonzaga to win the title game on Monday night.

The tweet in question is a screenshot Bilas took of his email inbox. The email, presumably from the NCAA or perhaps North Carolina, shows an ad for UNC championship merchandise featuring three North Carolina players — Joel Berry II, Luke Maye and Kennedy Meeks. Berry II’s name is even shown on his jersey.

Bilas, a noted Jeezy fan, is always down to point out the NCAA’s hypocrisy when it comes to refusing to pay student-athletes wages for services rendered while directly profiting off their likenesses.

