Jordan Brand And Just Don Are Bringing Back Basketball Short Shorts

Michael Jordan has a lifetime role as basketball’s tastemaker. The Jordan Brand is an NBA sneaker powerhouse, and despite excellent efforts from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and the host of overseas brands, Jordans are special. They’re Jordans. The name and brand carry a certain weight to it that the others don’t, as good as their products might be.

Jordan brought baggy shorts to the NBA in his heyday, and now, thanks to a partnership with streetwear icon Don C, he’s trying to bring short shorts back into basketball culture. Don C, aka Just Don, aka Chicago’s own Don Crawley, has partnered with Jordan Brand on sneaker projects in the past, and this isn’t even Just Don’s first foray into the short short game, but with Jordan and a NCAA license, they are cooking up something really special.

Introducing the Just Don x Jordan collection: