Salah Mejri Says Jordan Bell Used A Racial Slur Prior To Their Altercation

01.05.18 2 hours ago

Wednesday night’s match-up between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks was memorable for a normal regular season game, and some of that had to do with Stephen Curry‘s heroics. However, a couple of on-court altercations between Warriors rookie Jordan Bell and Mavs big man Salah Mejri are drawing increased attention after the fact.

The reason? Well, Mejri told Def Pen Hoops that the second dust-up between the two front-court players was instigated by Bell using a racial slur in his direction.

“He called me the N-word and I was not happy about it. I told the referee, ‘Hey, he can’t call me that.’ I don’t want to be called that word. I don’t think it’s a big deal, but for real, I don’t know the kid, I don’t know his name, I don’t know his number.

“The only thing I remember is the dunk he made against us [in October], but he can do whatever he wants. Backboard, behind-the-back, throw it to the fans, he can do whatever he wants. We’re playing basketball.”

On Bell’s side of things, he caught up with Chris Haynes of ESPN with less than flattering words for his opponent.

