Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors bought their way into the 2017 NBA Draft when they traded for the 38th overall pick and drafted Jordan Bell. The 6’8 shot blocker is an intriguing prospect for the Warriors, which could use some more help defending the rim, especially if JaVale McGee leaves town in free agency.

Bell spoke to The Mercury News‘ Anthony Slater about how he picked playing basketball and jumpstarting his career at Oregon over playing football. He also offered up a unique anecdote about how he became such a prolific shot blocker. Turns out it has nothing to do with actually playing basketball.