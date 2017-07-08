The Newest Member Of The Warriors Learned How To Block Shots By Playing Guitar Hero

07.08.17 20 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors bought their way into the 2017 NBA Draft when they traded for the 38th overall pick and drafted Jordan Bell. The 6’8 shot blocker is an intriguing prospect for the Warriors, which could use some more help defending the rim, especially if JaVale McGee leaves town in free agency.

Bell spoke to The Mercury News‘ Anthony Slater about how he picked playing basketball and jumpstarting his career at Oregon over playing football. He also offered up a unique anecdote about how he became such a prolific shot blocker. Turns out it has nothing to do with actually playing basketball.

Around The Web

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSGuitar HeroJordan Bellvideo games

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP