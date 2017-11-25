Getty Image

Everyone was still stuck in the post-Thanksgiving doldrums on Friday night, so the Warriors decided to spice up those leftovers for their home game against the Chicago Bulls.

With Kevin Durant out of the line-up with a nagging ankle injury, Steve Kerr gave the nod to Omri Casspi. But he also decided to give Draymond Green the night off for rest, and his replacement ended up being a not-so-subtle jab at the Bulls organization.

After sitting out the past four games for the Warriors (all DNPs, Coach’s Decision), Kerr put Jordan Bell in the starting lineup against Chicago, who swung a draft-day deal to send him to Golden State last summer, in part for cash considerations. Kerr, of course, tried to play innocent.