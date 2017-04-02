A Tearful Jordan Bell Blamed Himself For Oregon’s Loss To UNC

#NCAA Tournament
04.02.17 1 hour ago

The final six seconds of Saturday night’s North Carolina-Oregon game were kind of stunning. The Tar Heels were up, 77-76, when they were sent to the charity stripe. Despite missing four straight free throws, North Carolina secured two huge offensive rebounds to get the win. This gave Roy Williams’ squad the opportunity to play for a national championship on Monday.

Both of the offensive rebounds came at the expense of Oregon’s Jordan Bell. While he was fantastic all tournament, sports are unfair, so plenty of people will remember that Bell had the chance to bring in both of the late-game rebounds to no avail. After the game, the Ducks’ junior forward was beyond distraught as he met with the media and took the blame for the way the game ended.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSJordan BellMarch MadnessNCAA TournamentNORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELSOREGON DUCKS
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP