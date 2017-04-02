A Tearful Jordan Bell Blamed Himself For Oregon’s Loss To UNC

The final six seconds of Saturday night’s North Carolina-Oregon game were kind of stunning. The Tar Heels were up, 77-76, when they were sent to the charity stripe. Despite missing four straight free throws, North Carolina secured two huge offensive rebounds to get the win. This gave Roy Williams’ squad the opportunity to play for a national championship on Monday.

Both of the offensive rebounds came at the expense of Oregon’s Jordan Bell. While he was fantastic all tournament, sports are unfair, so plenty of people will remember that Bell had the chance to bring in both of the late-game rebounds to no avail. After the game, the Ducks’ junior forward was beyond distraught as he met with the media and took the blame for the way the game ended.