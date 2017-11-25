Jordan Bell Sounded Off On His Decision To Troll The Bulls Over Their Draft Day Trade

If Jordan Bell was seeking a chance to make the Chicago Bulls look foolish for trading him away on draft day, Friday night gave him his opportunity. Steve Kerr decided to start Bell for the Warriors and the rookie forward did not miss the opportunity. Bell walked away with six rebounds, six blocks, and two steals while dropping seven points and four assists. While it wasn’t an all-time great performance or anything, it was a really solid night for the rookie big man in a 49-point Golden State victory.

It was a performance that gave Bell the confidence to troll the Chicago players just a bit according to KNBR:

“At first, I was thinking about all types of things to troll the other team, like doing all of this and then 3.5 but I think I got closer to the game and I just focused on the basketball game, trying to win it,” Bell said. “Then, when I saw we had won the game, then I started trolling a little bit.”

Bell rubbed his fingers together as part of a “money sign” celebration during the starters’ introductions on Friday, and when Golden State had the outcome sealed up, he rubbed them together again. It was coordinated.

“I wanted to see how cash considerations was playing over there,” Bell said.

If it wasn’t obvious that the draft decision stuck in his craw a bit, this game proved it and hopefully put it to rest. Those “cash considerations” were worth it, just for the wrong team.

