



Jordan Brand

Every sneaker brand tries to bust out their absolute best brand of kicks during All-Star weekend. Based on these pictures, it’s hard to imagine that anyone is going to end up topping Jordan Brand, which unveiled a trio of kicks in the Jordan All-Star Collection.

According to a release by Jordan Brand, all of the sneakers feature “an iridescent material on a trio of iconic silhouettes.” These special kicks happening because Michael Jordan has quite the tie to New Orleans – Jordan’s legendary shot to give North Carolina a national title in 1982.

All three sneakers will be available for purchase later this month. First up, we have the Air Jordan XXXI All-Stars, which you can cop on Feb. 16.



Next up are the Air Jordan VI All-Stars, which drop on Feb. 17.

Lastly, we have a spin on one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic sneakers: the Air Jordan I All-Stars. These versions of the classic shoe will launch on Feb. 19.



All of these are flames, but the Air Jordan I All-Stars are easily the standouts here. Here are a few different angles on all of the sneakers.

Jordan absolutely went all-in for the All-Star Game, and we can all probably agree that they knocked all three kicks out of the park.