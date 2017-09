New York Fashion Week has already sent ripples throughout the shoe game, first with LeBron debuting the LeBron 15’s earlier in the week. Now Jordan Brand fires off their own salvo with another collaboration with PSNY, their premier piece, a woven Jordan 15 retro shoe..

The olive colored woven PSNY 15 retails for $190, while the retro suede PSNY 15 retails for $220.

PSNY